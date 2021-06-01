Left Menu

Iran arrests Chinese man accused of posting images of Iranian women online

Iranian authorities arrested a Chinese man for allegedly posting pictures of women he met in Iran on social media without their consent, a prosecutor in the central city of Kashan told local news agencies on Tuesday. Police and intelligence forces detained the man, who has not been named, at a road toll booth in the city, prosecutor Ruhollah Dehqani told the semi-official ILNA news agency.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:16 IST
Iran arrests Chinese man accused of posting images of Iranian women online
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iranian authorities arrested a Chinese man for allegedly posting pictures of women he met in Iran on social media without their consent, a prosecutor in the central city of Kashan told local news agencies on Tuesday.

Police and intelligence forces detained the man, who has not been named, at a road toll booth in the city, prosecutor Ruhollah Dehqani told the semi-official ILNA news agency. After he was accused by multiple posters of boasting on social media that it was easy to meet Iranian women, the man issued a videotaped apology on YouTube, saying he had deleted all the images.

Iran's Islamic laws ban contacts between unrelated men and women, and there have been frequent crackdowns on people who post images on social media that authorities deem immoral. The foreign ministry in China, which has close relations with Iran, did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Prosecutor Dehqani said several people had filed complaints against the defendant, and that the case would be heard by a court specializing in cases linked to issues of morality, the semi-official YJC news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021