Security tightened at Aligarh village after communal brawl

Security was beefed up at a village here following a communal clash, police said on Tuesday, as some Dalit families claimed they did not feel safe there. Police said tension prevailed in the Nurpur village in Tappal area since May 26 after some people objected to the playing of music when a baraat procession was entering the village from near a mosque.

A brawl ensued following which members of the marriage party filed a complaint alleging that people from the Muslim community indulged in brick-batting, leaving several injured. They also alleged they the windowpane of one of their vehicles was damaged by stick-wielding attackers. Police said that based on the complaint an FIR was lodged against several people -- Wakeel , Kaluwa , Mustaqeem, Sarfu, Ansaar, Sohail, Farooq, Amjad, Taufeeq, Shazor, Lehru and others -- under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and and SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. Senior BJP leaders, including local MP Satish Gautam and MLA Anup Pradhan, visited the village, and told the complaining families that their concerns would be fully addressed.

Meanwhile, some ''house-for-sale'' messages put up in the village went viral on social media, with the families concerned claiming they wish to migrate out.

''There is no question of any person migrating under the regime of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The guilty persons would be given such exemplary punishment that they would never forget it,'' MP Satish Gautam told reporters. Members of the Muslim community also told the mediapersons that they were still awaiting the local MP to hear their version.

They also denied the allegations of violence on May 26. They said they have also given a complaint to the police narrating the sequence of events.

