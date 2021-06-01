Lawyer of Polisario Front's Ghali says will ask Spanish court to drop case
The Spanish lawyer of Brahim Ghali, a leader of Western Sahara's Polisario Front who is hospitalized in Spain, will ask the Spanish High Court to shelve the war crime case against him. Ghali, whose admittance in a Spanish hospital last month has sparked a conflict between Spain and Morocco, has been sued in Spain for alleged war crimes committed against Saharaui dissidents.
- Country:
- Spain
The Spanish lawyer of Brahim Ghali, a leader of Western Sahara's Polisario Front who is hospitalized in Spain, will ask the Spanish High Court to shelve the war crime case against him. "The facts which form the basis of the accusation against him are absolutely and categorically untrue," lawyer Manuel Olle said after a hearing on Tuesday.
Ghali, who appeared remotely in court, said the allegations were politically motivated and denied any wrongdoing, according to Olle. Ghali, whose admittance in a Spanish hospital last month has sparked a conflict between Spain and Morocco, has been sued in Spain for alleged war crimes committed against Saharaui dissidents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Western Sahara's
- Ghali
- High Court
- Brahim Ghali
- Spain
- Manuel
- Morocco
ALSO READ
Calcutta High Court stays bail given to West Bengal ministers and leaders arrested by CBI in Narada sting case: Officials.
High Court directs Centre, Delhi govt to treat as representation PIL seeking supply of COVID-19 vaccine with immediate effect
Vijay Mallya loses bankruptcy petition amendment High Court battle in UK
Vijay Mallya loses bankruptcy petition amendment High Court battle in UK
SC Collegium recommends elevation of Justice Sanjay Yadav as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court