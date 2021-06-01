Lawyer of Polisario Front's Ghali says will ask Spanish court to drop case

The Spanish lawyer of Brahim Ghali, a leader of Western Sahara's Polisario Front who is hospitalized in Spain, will ask the Spanish High Court to shelve the war crime case against him. "The facts which form the basis of the accusation against him are absolutely and categorically untrue," lawyer Manuel Olle said after a hearing on Tuesday.

Ghali, who appeared remotely in court, said the allegations were politically motivated and denied any wrongdoing, according to Olle. Ghali, whose admittance in a Spanish hospital last month has sparked a conflict between Spain and Morocco, has been sued in Spain for alleged war crimes committed against Saharaui dissidents.

