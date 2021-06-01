MGP MLA asks Goa govt to replace minister over clash at GST meet

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar on Tuesday demanded that the Goa government replace Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho from the GST council following his spat with the Tamil Nadu finance minister.

Godinho had clashed with Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on the issue of compensation to the states during the 43rd GST council meeting held on May 28.

Advertisement

''Godinho was appointed to the GST council when then chief minister Manohar Parrikar was unwell. He still continues to represent Goa in the council,'' Dhavalikar told reporters.

As the chief minister holds the finance portfolio, he should be representing the state in the GST council, he said.

The MLA further claimed that by indulging in a verbal spat with the Tamil Nadu minister, who is a ''highly qualified person'', Godinho has created an awkward situation for Goa.

Dhavalikar also lamented the state government's efforts to cover up its worsening financial situation.

While articles in favour of the state government and improving financial situation in the state were released on May 30 (Goa Statehood Day), two days before that, Godinho had pleaded in the GST council that Goa was going through a financial crisis, he said.

Godinho had urged the GST council to release the compensation in advance to help the state to tide over the financial crisis.

''The minister representing Goa in the council has shown desperation by asking for an early release of the money,'' the MLA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)