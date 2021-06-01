Left Menu

MGP MLA asks Goa govt to replace minister over clash at GST meet

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:11 IST
MGP MLA asks Goa govt to replace minister over clash at GST meet
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar on Tuesday demanded that the Goa government replace Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho from the GST council following his spat with the Tamil Nadu finance minister.

Godinho had clashed with Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on the issue of compensation to the states during the 43rd GST council meeting held on May 28.

''Godinho was appointed to the GST council when then chief minister Manohar Parrikar was unwell. He still continues to represent Goa in the council,'' Dhavalikar told reporters.

As the chief minister holds the finance portfolio, he should be representing the state in the GST council, he said.

The MLA further claimed that by indulging in a verbal spat with the Tamil Nadu minister, who is a ''highly qualified person'', Godinho has created an awkward situation for Goa.

Dhavalikar also lamented the state government's efforts to cover up its worsening financial situation.

While articles in favour of the state government and improving financial situation in the state were released on May 30 (Goa Statehood Day), two days before that, Godinho had pleaded in the GST council that Goa was going through a financial crisis, he said.

Godinho had urged the GST council to release the compensation in advance to help the state to tide over the financial crisis.

''The minister representing Goa in the council has shown desperation by asking for an early release of the money,'' the MLA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021