J&K police files chargesheet against PDP's Waheed Parra in politician-militant nexus case
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against PDP leader Waheed Parra in a case related to the alleged nexus between politicians and terror groups in the union territory, officials said here.
The chargesheet was filed under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before a designated court, they said.
Advertisement
Parra was arrested by the Criminal Investigation (Kashmir) of Jammu and Kashmir's CID department earlier this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Waheed Parra
- Criminal Investigation (Kashmir
- Jammu
- Prevention) Act
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID-19 cases coming down by 10-12 percent in Kashmir: Official
Jammu and Kashmir records 3,969 fresh COVID-19 cases, 62 more deaths
COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir records 3,967 cases, 71 deaths
Separatists in PoK making attempts to foment trouble in Kashmir:Officials
Faced no complications after vaccination, says 120-year-old Kashmir woman