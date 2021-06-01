J&K police files chargesheet against PDP's Waheed Parra in politician-militant nexus case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against PDP leader Waheed Parra in a case related to the alleged nexus between politicians and terror groups in the union territory, officials said here.

The chargesheet was filed under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before a designated court, they said.

Advertisement

Parra was arrested by the Criminal Investigation (Kashmir) of Jammu and Kashmir's CID department earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)