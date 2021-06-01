UP: 3 held with morphine worth about Rs 15 crore

Three people were arrested here on Tuesday with morphine worth about Rs 15 crore in the international market, police said.

Awadhesh Kumar, Saddam and Krishna Kumar Mishra were arrested near Dadab crossing in Mohammadpur Khala area with 110 gms of morphine, Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad said.

Advertisement

The accused were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were sent to jail, he said.

During interrogation, it was found that Awadhesh is the kingpin of the gang and used to smuggle narcotic substances from Jharkhand to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, police said.

They used to supply the consignment to Barabanki, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gonda and other districts, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)