Germany rejects Ukrainian request for arms deliveries

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:55 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
Germany on Tuesday rejected calls for arms deliveries to Kyiv after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Berlin for assault rifles, radio equipment, and armoured vehicles.

"I am convinced the conflict (in eastern Ukraine) can only be resolved by political means," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told journalists ahead of a video conference with his NATO counterparts.

"This will remain the guideline of our engagement with Ukraine, and there will be no change: Arms deliveries won't help," he added.

