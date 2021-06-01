Spain's High Court rejects provisional custody for Polisario Front's Ghali
The Polisario Front leader has been treated in a hospital in Logrono, in northern Spain, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Ghali and other Front leaders are accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture, and disappearances, a court document said.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's High Court on Tuesday turned down on a prosecution request for Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali to be taken into custody, saying the plaintiffs in a war crimes case have not provided evidence showing his responsibility. The Polisario Front leader has been treated in a hospital in Logrono, in northern Spain, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Ghali and other Front leaders are accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture, and disappearances, a court document said. Ghali rejects any wrongdoing, his lawyer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghali
- High Court
- Brahim Ghali
- Spain
- Front
- Polisario Front
ALSO READ
Calcutta High Court stays bail given to West Bengal ministers and leaders arrested by CBI in Narada sting case: Officials.
High Court directs Centre, Delhi govt to treat as representation PIL seeking supply of COVID-19 vaccine with immediate effect
Vijay Mallya loses bankruptcy petition amendment High Court battle in UK
Vijay Mallya loses bankruptcy petition amendment High Court battle in UK
SC Collegium recommends elevation of Justice Sanjay Yadav as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court