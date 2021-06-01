Left Menu

Spain's High Court rejects provisional custody for Polisario Front's Ghali

The Polisario Front leader has been treated in a hospital in Logrono, in northern Spain, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Ghali and other Front leaders are accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture, and disappearances, a court document said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:05 IST
  Spain

Spain's High Court on Tuesday turned down on a prosecution request for Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali to be taken into custody, saying the plaintiffs in a war crimes case have not provided evidence showing his responsibility. The Polisario Front leader has been treated in a hospital in Logrono, in northern Spain, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ghali and other Front leaders are accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture, and disappearances, a court document said. Ghali rejects any wrongdoing, his lawyer said.

