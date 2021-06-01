UP: Woman dies after husband attacks her for not being served salad
A woman died and her son was critically injured after her husband attacked them for not serving salad with his meal, police said on Tuesday. Murli Singh attacked his wife Sudesh with a spade and their 20-year-old son Ajay was seriously injured as he tried to save her, they said.
- Country:
- India
A woman died and her son was critically injured after her husband attacked them for not serving salad with his meal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Gogwan Jalalpur village under Babri police station area in Shamli district on Monday night, police said. Murli Singh attacked his wife Sudesh with a spade and their 20-year-old son Ajay was seriously injured as he tried to save her, they said. Police has registered a case under IPC sections 302 and 307 against Singh who is absconding, Station House Officer Nem Chand said.
The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem and her son was admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that it is searching for the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gogwan
- Singh
- Murli Singh
- Station House
- Nem Chand
- Ajay
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan release first batch of DRDO's anti-COVID drug 2-DG
Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO for developing anti-COVID drug 2-DG
When Irrfan Khan said his character in 'Haasil' will be remembered like Gabbar Singh!
Cong MLA Pargat Singh accuses Punjab CM's political advisor of threatening him
First batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG released by Rajnath Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan