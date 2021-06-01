Left Menu

Pak court hands down life sentence, 10-year jail term in rape cases of two girls

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:01 IST
A Pakistani court has handed down life sentence and 10-year jail term to two persons for allegedly raping teenage girls in separate incidents.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarik sentenced Muhammad Aslam to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on him for raping a teenage girl who later got pregnant.

According to police, the 14-year-old girl was returning home from her academy when Aslam, her neighbour, lured her to his house in Lahore's factory area in mid-2019.

''The suspect allegedly intoxicated the victim before raping her. The girl got pregnant after the rape, which had been proved in the medical examination,'' police said.

The judge awarded the suspect life sentence in the light of evidence against him, they said.

In another case, Lahore's sessions court on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a five-year-old girl.

Police had arrested suspect Mubashir Ahmad of Lahore for allegedly raping the minor girl in 2020.

Ahmad had lured the girl of her locality in Kahna area and took her to an under-construction house nearby and raped her.

Police said the medical reports proved the allegation.

After the prosecution presented witnesses, medical reports and confession of the suspect, Additional District and Sessions Judge Iftikhar Ahmed handed down 10-year imprisonment to Mubashir and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

