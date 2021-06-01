Left Menu

HC directs Centre to form policy on distribution of drug to treat black fungus patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:04 IST
HC directs Centre to form policy on distribution of drug to treat black fungus patients
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Centre to form a policy on distribution of Liposomal Amphotericin B drug for treat black fungus and spell out the priority of patients so that some lives could be saved, if not all.

The administration of drug has to be prioritized for those with better chances of survival as also the younger generation, having promise of future over the older ones who have lived their lives, the high court said.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the Centre may carve out an exception in the policy for those serving the nation in high position and whose safety and security is necessary because of the pivotal roles that they play.

It said the drug is in shortage in the entire country including Delhi for the last two weeks now.

The court said it is high time that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), which is a statutory body constituted to lay down guidelines for medical treatment of patients suffering from various ailments, comes out with clear guidelines on the use of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, plain Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole, for the treatment of black fungus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021