Mixing of COVID-19 vaccines not protocol yet, clarifies Centre

The Government of India on Tuesday clarified that mixing of COVID-19 vaccines is not protocol yet and asserted there is no change in the schedule of two-dose vaccines Covishield and Covaxin.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:17 IST
Member of Health, Niti Aayog, Dr VK Paul briefing press on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Government of India on Tuesday clarified that mixing of COVID-19 vaccines is not protocol yet and asserted there is no change in the schedule of two-dose vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. Briefing a press on Covid and vaccination-related updates in the country, Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and Member (Health) in NITI Aayog, Dr Vinod K Paul, said

"We have heard that, it is being said that now only one dose of Covishield would be given. I would like to clarify that only two doses of Covishield are scheduled in India. After the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after 12 weeks. There is no change. Covaxin also has two doses' schedule, second dose to be administered in 4-6 weeks," he said. "Second thing which has come is the mixing of the vaccine. Mixing of vaccine is not the protocol yet, the same vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) to be administered for both doses. Stick to the SOP," he added.

"There is international research underway on the mixing of vaccines as the possibility of a positive effect is also plausible but a harmful reaction cannot be ruled out either. It is an unresolved scientific question, science will settle it," he added. Earlier, Dr N K Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) said that India may in few weeks start testing the feasibility of a regimen that mixes two different doses of Covid vaccines to see if it helps boost the immune response to the virus.

The mixing of vaccine of Covid-19 has been discussed at the Covid-19 group, NTAGI and National Expert group on Covid-19 Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC). During the press briefing today, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said, "1,27,000 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Since May 28, the country is reporting less than 2 lakh cases. There is a decline of infection in the country."

"Active cases are down by 50 per cent, 1.3 lakh decrease in active cases in a day. In 30 states/UT, cases have been consistently declining for one week, it is a positive trend," he added. (ANI)

