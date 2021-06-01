Left Menu

Ujjain BJP MP pays Rs 250 fine for not wearing helmet

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:17 IST
Ujjain BJP MP pays Rs 250 fine for not wearing helmet
  • Country:
  • India

Ujjain BJP MP Anil Firojiya, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday paid a fine of Rs 250 after realising that he was not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

Earlier in the day, Yadav and Firojiya visited a local agriculture market on a motorcycle appealing to people to follow COVID-19 protocols during the unlocking of the ''corona curfew''.

''However, we realised that while doing so we have flouted traffic norms by not wearing a helmet following which we decided to pay the fine,'' Firojiya told PTI.

Ujjain traffic police station in-charge Pavan Kumar Bangdi said the local MP realised his mistake of not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

''The MP along with the minister came to the traffic police's office on his own and paid the fine of Rs 250,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021