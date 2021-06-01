Left Menu

MP: 1,350 kg ganja worth over Rs 2.70 crore seized; 2 held

PTI | Morena | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:36 IST
Madhya Pradesh police seized 1,350 kg ganja (cannabis) worth over Rs 2.70 crore from a truck in Morena district and arrested two persons, suspected to be members of an inter-state smuggling gang, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The ganja was found hidden under packets of stationery items in the truck on Monday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lalit Shakyawar told reporters.

He said the truck, bearing a registration number of Rajasthan, was headed towards Agra from Gwalior when it was intercepted by the police on a tip-off.

Police also seized 880 packets of stationery items worth Rs 10 lakh and the truck worth around Rs 15 lakh, he said.

Two persons travelling in the truck were arrested while three others fled from the spot.

The arrested duo hailed from Rajasthan, he said, adding that investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

