APCC President appeals state govt to put all emergency vehicles, ambulances for use of corona patients

Andhra Pradesh Congress President Dr Sake Sailajanath on Tuesday appealed to the state government to take all emergency vehicles and ambulances into government custody and put them for the use of corona patients.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:38 IST
Andhra Pradesh Congress President Dr Sake Sailajanath. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, Sailajanath said, "I appeal to the state government to take all emergency vehicles and ambulances into government custody and put them for the use of corona patients."

"On behalf of the Congress party, two vehicles are launched at Vijayawada for emergency services to the corona patients. While eight emergency vehicles and six on-call vehicles are made available in different parts of the state by Congress as per the instructions of Rahul Gandhi," he added. Prior to that, Congress leaders paid tributes to Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, former president of India on his 25th death anniversary. (ANI)

