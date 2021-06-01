Woman arrested with heroin worth Rs 34 lakh

Heroin worth Rs 34.5 lakh in illicit markets was seized from a 38-year-old woman drug peddler here, an official of the Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Aister Muttuswami Naidu, a resident of Pydhonie in South Mumbai, an official said.

Naidu was arrested near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday evening and 115 grams of the drug, valued around Rs 34.50 lakh, was seized by the Worli unit of the ANC, he said.

Naidu, who has previous cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against her, was looking for a buyer when she was arrested, the official claimed.

A fresh case under the NDPS Act was registered against her and further probe is on, he added.

