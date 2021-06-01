Deer carcass seized from house near national park in Odisha

The carcass of a deer was seized from a deserted house during a raid by the forest department at a village near Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, an official said.

It is suspected that the people of Jorapokhari village killed the animal after it came out of the national park, Rairangpur Divisional Forest Officer Arun Mishra said.

Acting on inputs, forest department officials conducted the raid at a deserted house in the village and recovered the carcass, Mishra said.

An autopsy was carried out and a case has been registered.

No arrest has been made so far and an investigation is on, the official added.

