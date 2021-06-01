Ceasefire understanding being followed in letter and spirit by India-Pak: Army Commander
- Country:
- India
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Tuesday said ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan is being followed in “letter and spirit” by both sides, but asserted that the Indian Army is not letting its guard down “even for one bit” along the border in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The Ceasefire Understanding (CFU) reached on 25 February 2021 has sustained since then and both sides (India-Pak) are abiding by the arrangement in letter and spirit,” he said in an interview to PTI.
Lt Gen Joshi said the Pakistan army at present seems to be committed to ensuring peace and tranquility along the LoC, but added that “we want to assure our countrymen that we are not letting our guard down even for one bit”.
''The present situation is a reflection of our nation's behaviour as a responsible member of the comity of nations where we have displayed maturity, restraint and humanitarian outlook during the trying times of Covid pandemic,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Army puts 180 teams and 9 engineer task forces on standby
Indian Army keeping an eye on drill by Chinese military near Ladakh region: Gen Naravane
Indian Army sets up 100-bed Covid care facility in Bengaluru
Indian Army rapidly develops infra for troops at LAC in Ladakh, northeast
Indian Army contingent protects civilians, UN assets after volcano erupts near Congolese city