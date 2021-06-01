Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgment

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:06 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products.

The justices turned away a J&J appeal and left in place a Missouri state court ruling in litigation brought by 22 women whose claims were heard together in one trial. The Missouri Court of Appeals last year ruled against J&J's bid to throw out the compensatory and punitive damages awarded to the plaintiffs but reduced the total to $2.12 billion from the $4.69 billion originally decided by a jury.

