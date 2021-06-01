Left Menu

National SC Commission issues notice to Punjab govt over 'non-adherence' to reservation policy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:26 IST
National SC Commission issues notice to Punjab govt over 'non-adherence' to reservation policy
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla has issued a notice to the Punjab government over ''non-adherence'' to reservation policy in the promotion of police officers.

The notice came after Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Sushil Kumar alleged that none of the 24 PPS officers promoted to Indian Police Service in April was from the Scheduled Caste and accused the authorities of ''disregarding'' the reservation policy.

Kumar, posted as Commandant 1st IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion), has sent a communique to the commission, apprising it of the alleged non-adherence to the policy, according to an official statement here.

The NCSC has issued notices to the Punjab Chief Secretary, the Secretary of Department of Home Affairs and the Director General of Police, asking them to reply within 15 days about information on the action taken regarding the allegation, it further said.

Strict action will be taken against the erring officials who ignored the national reservation rules and the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Amendment Act, 2018, he stated in an official release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021