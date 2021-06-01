National SC Commission issues notice to Punjab govt over 'non-adherence' to reservation policy

National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla has issued a notice to the Punjab government over ''non-adherence'' to reservation policy in the promotion of police officers.

The notice came after Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Sushil Kumar alleged that none of the 24 PPS officers promoted to Indian Police Service in April was from the Scheduled Caste and accused the authorities of ''disregarding'' the reservation policy.

Kumar, posted as Commandant 1st IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion), has sent a communique to the commission, apprising it of the alleged non-adherence to the policy, according to an official statement here.

The NCSC has issued notices to the Punjab Chief Secretary, the Secretary of Department of Home Affairs and the Director General of Police, asking them to reply within 15 days about information on the action taken regarding the allegation, it further said.

Strict action will be taken against the erring officials who ignored the national reservation rules and the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Amendment Act, 2018, he stated in an official release.

