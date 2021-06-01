Left Menu

Dalit man assaulted for befriending girl from another caste

They also forced the victim to wear a garland of shoes and tonsured his head partially, the official said.The accused shot a video of the incident which was circulated on social media, CSP Chouhan added.After the video went viral, the victim filed a complaint at Chargava police station last week, he said.A case under IPC sections 324 assault, 506 criminal intimidation as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act was registered and probe was on, the official said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:40 IST
Dalit man assaulted for befriending girl from another caste
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten up and forced to wear a garland of shoes for befriending a girl from another caste in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident also went viral. Four members of the girl's family were arrested on Monday after a complaint was registered, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Chouhan.

The victim, resident of Bufwani village, was friends with a girl belonging to an OBC family and he had gifted her a mobile phone recently, the official said.

When the girl's family learnt about this, they called the victim and his cousin on May 22.

When the two reached her house, her family members allegedly beat up the victim and his cousin. They also forced the victim to wear a garland of shoes and tonsured his head partially, the official said.

The accused shot a video of the incident which was circulated on social media, CSP Chouhan added.

After the video went viral, the victim filed a complaint at Chargava police station last week, he said.

A case under IPC sections 324 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered and probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021