Alert CRPF officer prevents woman's suicide bid in Srinagar

Quick response by an alert CRPF officer in Jammu and Kashmir prevented a woman from allegedly committing suicide by trying to jump into Jhelum river here, with the video of the incident going viral on social media.

Officials said a woman tried to end her life by jumping into the river from Budshah Bridge in the heart of the city here on Monday.

However, an alert sub-inspector of the paramilitary force responded swiftly and prevented the woman from jumping into the river, the officials said.

The officer restrained the woman who was adamant to jump into the water body and prevented her from causing herself any harm, they added.

The officials said the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel deployed on the bridge immediately removed the woman from the spot and she was handed over to the police.

Given the urgency of the situation, the women police could not assist the personnel present there, they said.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, with netizens appreciating the officer and the security forces personnel who saved the woman.

The Srinagar Sector CRPF in a tweet on its official handle identified the officer as sub-inspector Mohan Lal.

“A women tried to commit suicide by jumping from Budshah bridge, Srinagar today at around 1045Hrs. SI Mohan Lal of 132 Bn CRPF quickly responded & prevented the lady from causing any harm to herself. CRPF & JKP personnel removed the lady from bridge and handed her over to police,” the paramilitary force said in the tweet.

