3-year-old boy hacked to death by neighbour in Odisha's Ganjam

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:05 IST
3-year-old boy hacked to death by neighbour in Odisha's Ganjam
  • India

A three-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbour in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 9 am at Bhabarada village in the Polasara area, around 50 km from Berhampur, they said.

The child was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon when he was playing near his house, an officer said.

The father also got wounded while trying to save him, he said.

The accused sustained injuries while trying to escape from the irritate villagers after the incident, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bulu Sethi (37) was mentally challenged, Polasara police station in- charge Jeetendra Mallick said.

An inquiry has been initiated to find out what led to the incident, Mallick said.

A murder case has been registered and the weapon used in the crime seized. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the inspector said.

