Left Menu

IMA extends support to 'black day' protest against Ramdev

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote a letter supporting the nationwide "black day" protest against yoga guru Ramdev for his alleged "derogatory and distasteful statements" against allopathic doctors and modern medicine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:15 IST
IMA extends support to 'black day' protest against Ramdev
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote a letter supporting the nationwide "black day" protest against yoga guru Ramdev for his alleged "derogatory and distasteful statements" against allopathic doctors and modern medicine. The IMA demanded to deem his remarks as "sedition" and prosecute him under the Disaster Management Act.

"IMA has been playing its anchoring role during the pandemic. We work with the Government of India and all State Governments. As a matter of fact, the vacuum due to the retreat of the political class has been deservedly filled by IMA," read the letter. "Ramdev thought it fit to launch his tirade against the national Covid-19 treatment protocol andnational Covid-19 vaccination programme looking for an opportunity to market his commercialproducts. What he failed to realise is that in doing so he has irreparably damaged the efforts ofGovernment of India in containing the epidemic. Creating confusion in the minds of the peopleagainst the national Covid protocol and National vaccination programme is an anti-national act of heinous proportions. IMA has demanded to deem it as sedition and prosecute him under theDisaster Management Act," it said.

Calling Ramdev's remarks a "criminal act", the IMA said, "Inaction from the government would seriously hurt the doctors who are fighting the pandemic. His supporters have attempted diversionary tactics of malicious attacks on IMA and its National President. Nothing will deviate IMA from its resolve to nail this anti-national." "The total number of Covid-19 patients in the country so far is 2.78 Crores and 2.54 Crores have recovered. Our case fatality rate remains 1.16 per cent. Even with the limitations of official statistics, it can be seen that Indian doctors, nurses and health care workers have fought tirelessly," the association said, reminding that 1,300 doctors have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"Countless children and family members of doctors have been infected. To trivialise these martyrs and the warriors is a sacrilege," it said. Last week, the IMA had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take appropriate action under sedition and other charges against Ramdev for allegedly "spearheading a misinformation campaign on COVID vaccination".

The IMA had sent a legal notice to Ramdev over his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine. However, the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust has denied allegations by the IMA that Ramdev has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.

On May 23, Ramdev had withdrawn his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate". According to the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust statement, Ramdev was reading out a WhatsApp forwarded message in the video that has gone viral on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021