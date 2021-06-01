Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police assisting Delhi police in Chhatrasal Stadium murder probe, says senior officer

Uttarakhand Police is providing all relevant information to Delhi Police in its investigation in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, a senior state police officer has said. Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is a prime suspect in the case and has been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:20 IST
Uttarakhand DIG (Law and Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Chhatrasal Stadium murder case is a high-profile case and we are working according to the guidelines. We are providing all the information we are receiving to Delhi police," Uttarakhand DIG (Law and Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne told the media here. Sources told ANI that Delhi Police will investigate Kumar's "hideouts" and the people who helped him when he was absconding. Kumar is a two-time Olympic medallist.

Delhi Police sources said Kumar had gone to Haridwar first after the murder of Sagar Dhankar. The sources said that crime branch will try to recover the wrestler's phone which he dumped in Haridwar. They said Kumar has repeatedly told the police that he did not intend to kill Sagar Dhankar.

Delhi Police investigation has so far revealed that 13 people were involved in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Out of 13, nine were arrested while the remaining four, who are absconding, have been identified. The 38-year-old wrestler and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police in Mundka area of the national capital.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had crossed the borders of seven states and union territories, including Uttarakhand in the 18 days in which he was trying to evade the arrest. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, the police said. (ANI)

