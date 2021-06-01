Left Menu

Covid: DCs to certify health workers' claims under PM insurance scheme, firm to settle in 2 days

Further, for the sake of uniformity and prompt disposal, the district collector will also do due diligence and certify the claims even in case of Central Government hospitalsAIIMS Railways etc, the statement said.The Ministry of Health has informed all state governments and UT administrations about this new system which comes into effect immediately.The Union government has already extended the scheme for one year with effect from April 24, the statement said.The safety of the frontline healthcare providers remains the top priority of the government and therefore it had revived this insurance policy for a period of one year, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:49 IST
Covid: DCs to certify health workers' claims under PM insurance scheme, firm to settle in 2 days
  • Country:
  • India

The government has introduced a new system for quick clearance of claims under the Centre's insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid, under which district collectors will certify such applications for settlement by the insurance firm within 48 hours. 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' was launched on March 30 last year, initially for three months, and later extended. In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday that states and other stakeholders had been raising the issue of delays in processing of the insurance claims under the scheme. In order to cut down on these delays and to further streamline and simplify the processing of the insurance claims, a new system for approval has been started as per which the due diligence will be conducted by state governments at the level of district collector, it said.

''The district collector in each case will be certifying that the claim is in accordance with SoP of the Scheme. On the basis of this certificate of the collector, insurance company will approve and settle the claims within a period of 48 hours. ''Further, for the sake of uniformity and prompt disposal, the district collector will also do due diligence and certify the claims even in case of Central Government hospitals/AIIMS/ Railways etc,'' the statement said.

The Ministry of Health has informed all state governments and UT administrations about this new system which comes into effect immediately.

The Union government has already extended the scheme for one year with effect from April 24, the statement said.

The safety of the frontline healthcare providers remains the top priority of the government and therefore it had revived this insurance policy for a period of one year, it said. It provides a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to all healthcare providers, including community health workers and private health workers drafted by the government for the care of Covid patients and for those who may have come in direct contact of COVID-19 patients and were at risk of being impacted by it. The scheme is being implemented through an insurance policy from New India Assurance Company (NIACL). The insurance policy has been extended twice so far, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021