Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till June 10 with some relaxations

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:37 IST
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 10 with some relaxations, an official said.

This is the fourth time that the restrictions, first imposed on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing measures were scheduled to end on June 3.

''The Health Safety Week now stands extended till June 10. Some relaxations have been given, including the opening of shops in 15 districts from 6 am to 2 pm with certain conditions,'' the official said.

In the remaining nine districts, including state capital Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribag and Dhanbad, which are witnessing a high number of deaths, shops other than clothes, jewellery and shoes have been allowed, the official added.

Norms for travelling have also been relaxed and e- passes would not be required for inter-district movement, the official said.

The decision was made at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

