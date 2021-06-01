Maharashtra: 1,132 kg ganja worth Rs 1.25 cr seized
PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:39 IST
Police seized 1,132 kg ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.25 crore hidden under a heap of fodder in the field of a farmer in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, an officer said on Tuesday.
Police raided the farm on a tip-off on Monday and found the contraband packed in 47 plastic bags at the spot in Massa-Khandeshwari village, he said.
Police have registered a case against three persons and investigating further.
