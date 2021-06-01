Left Menu

Maharashtra: 1,132 kg ganja worth Rs 1.25 cr seized

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:39 IST
Maharashtra: 1,132 kg ganja worth Rs 1.25 cr seized
  • Country:
  • India

Police seized 1,132 kg ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.25 crore hidden under a heap of fodder in the field of a farmer in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, an officer said on Tuesday.

Police raided the farm on a tip-off on Monday and found the contraband packed in 47 plastic bags at the spot in Massa-Khandeshwari village, he said.

Police have registered a case against three persons and investigating further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021