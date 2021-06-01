Left Menu

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh assumes charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021
Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh assumes charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff
  India
  • India

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh, who has commanded various frontline ships and naval air squadrons, assumed charged as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said.

Singh relieves Vice Admiral M S Pawar who superannuated on May 31, it said in a statement.

Singh, who specialises in aviation, has held various challenging command, staff and diplomatic assignments during his distinguished naval career and has had wide ranging experience onboard diverse platforms, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair took over as the Director General Naval Projects (DGNP), Visakhapatnam, from Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh.

Nair has earlier served as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, and Assistant Chief of Materiel (Information Technology and Systems), at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

