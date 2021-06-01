Left Menu

Maha: Rs 9 lakh in gold, cash stolen from Nagpur home

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:23 IST
Maha: Rs 9 lakh in gold, cash stolen from Nagpur home
Gold and cash totalling Rs 9.10 lakh was stolen from a home in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The theft took place between 1am and 5:30am when the families of complainant Kripashankar Shahu (36) and his three brothers were asleep, said an official.

''The complainant's wife saw the cupboard open in the morning and found gold worth over Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh cash missing. Efforts are on to nab the culprits,'' the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

