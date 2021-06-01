Left Menu

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inspects COVID-19 vaccination facilities in Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inspected the vaccination facilities at Lake View Banjara Garden here in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:30 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G Kishan Reddy inspecting vaccination facilities at Lake View Banjara Garden here in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inspected the vaccination facilities at Lake View Banjara Garden here in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said, "The phase-3 of Vaccination drive continues to increase the number of beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 and people's cooperation is vital to fight against COVID."

Earlier in the day, Reddy also visited the vaccination centre at Amberpet, Secunderabad to review the facility and monitor the process. "Government of India is working closely with the vaccine manufacturers to get maximum people vaccinated in shortest period", said the Union Minister. (ANI)

