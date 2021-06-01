Young couple found dead along rail tracks in UP's Kaushambi
A young couple were found dead on the tracks along the Delhi-Howrah railway line here on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.
The bodies of the man aged 21 and his 17-year-old lover were lying on the track on Tuesday evening near Nidhiyawa village under Kokhraj police station area, station in-charge P K Rai said.
According to the locals, the couple were neighbours in Shivpur village and in a relationship but their family members had warned them against meeting each other.
It is suspected that they took the extreme step due to this issue.
Rai said no complaint has so far been received from the relatives of the deceased but the matter is being investigated.
The bodies were later sent for a post-mortem, he added.
