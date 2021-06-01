Russia detains opposition politician Gudkov -TASS citing sources

Russian law enforcement officials have detained an opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Gudkov was detained for 48 hours on suspicion he failed to pay debt under a lease agreement for a non-residential premise in 2015-2017, TASS added.

