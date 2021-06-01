Thane: 1 killed in motorcycle-towing van collision
PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a towing van on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Tuesday night, an official said.
Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said Pramod Mistri died on the spot.
Advertisement
Kalwa police are probing the incident, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Santosh Kadam
- Pramod Mistri
- Mumbai-Nashik
Advertisement