Thane: 2 arrested for beating up CR ticket examiner
PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a Central Railway staffer, Thane railway police said.
Chief Ticket Examiner Vishal Patil (49) was on duty at around 10:45am when an altercation took place between him and the two accused over the latter's ID cards, an official said.
''The two, identified as Kunal Shinde and Harshal Bhagat, assaulted Patil and tore his uniform. They were arrested later,'' he added.
