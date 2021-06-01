Man's suicide attempt near Navi Mumbai civic building foiled

A man tried to set himself on fire in front of Navi Mumbai municipal corporation headquarters on Tuesday morning, police said.

He was employed in the civic conservancy department and had some issues that were not getting resolved, an official said.

''He was about to set himself on fire after pouring some inflammable liquid but police and security guards stopped him in time. The incident is being probed. No case has been registered so far,'' he added.

A video of the incident went viral on social media soon after.

