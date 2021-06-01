Left Menu

Tap water connections to be issued in name of female head of family in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to issue tap water connections in rural areas in the name of the female head of a family under the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The decision was taken as a step to further empower women, it said.

According to the proposal, about 50 per cent of the members in the village water and sanitation committee will be women. The remaining members will be elected members of panchayats and representatives of the weaker sections of society.

This decision of the state government will give women a chance to participate in the management of the Jal Jeevan Mission in their village, the statement said.

