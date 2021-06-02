Man shot dead, brother injured over political enmity in UP

A 22-year-old man who had contested the recent panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead and his brother injured over political enmity in Gorakhpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The brothers were shot at Monday evening in the Belghat area of the district and one of them later died at the BRD Medical College Hospital, the police said.

Sanjay Beldar who had contested the recent panchayat election received a call on his phone on Monday evening. The caller asked him to reach a spot near his home and as he went out, his brother Ranjay followed him.

As soon as they reached near the spot, some people tried to forcibly take away Sanjay with them and opened fire when he resisted, leaving the brothers injured.

A police team led by Superintendent of Police (South) A K Singh soon reached the spot and rushed the brothers to the hospital where Sanjay died.

According to Ranjay, Krishna Agrahari and Shivam Singh had called his brother to the spot. He also told the police that Krishna Agrahari had contested the panchayat election as well and had enmity with his brother since then.

Police have registered a case against Krishna Agrahari, Shivam Singh, Rintu Singh and Asif, and 15 unidentified persons.

Police have detained Shivam Singh and a search was on for the rest.

Meanwhile, locals staged a protest at Belghat-Kurri market over the incident on Tuesday morning.

