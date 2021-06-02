Left Menu

Odisha woman's body exhumed 2 days after death

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 02-06-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 00:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Tuesday exhumed the body of a 22-year-old woman in Odisha's Jajpur district after receiving a complaint that she was murdered, an official said.

The family members of the woman -- a resident of Aruha village in Dharmasala area, 26 km from Jajpur town -- had claimed that she died of a heart attack on Sunday evening.

They buried the body that night in a graveyard.

A resident of the village, however, contacted the superintendent of police on Monday, alleging that the woman was murdered and her body was buried hurriedly.

Police reached the village and after an investigation, exhumed the body on Tuesday in the presence of a magistrate.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death can be ascertained after receiving the report, Dharmasala police station in-charge Saroj Sahoo said.

Action will be taken accordingly, he said, adding that an investigation was on.

She was living in the village with her mother, a widow, while her brother works in a firm outside.

