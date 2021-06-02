Left Menu

US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is 30-44 per cent complete: US Central Command

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 00:53 IST
The US withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan is estimated to be completed between 30-44 per cent, US Central Command said on Tuesday.

“US Central Command estimates that we have completed between 30-44 per cent of the entire retrograde process,” the US Central Command(CENTCOM) said in an update on withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan till May 31.

In April, the US President Joe Biden announced to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11 this year.

Since the President's decision, the Department of Defense has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 300 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and have turned nearly 13,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposition, CENTCOM said.

Also, the US has officially handed over six facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.

