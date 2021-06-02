Left Menu

Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

Agua Dulce is a remote community of about 3,000 people in the desert of northern Los Angeles County known for its rock formations and panoramic views.The Fire Department described it as a tragic shooting on Twitter, saying the agency is still in the process of gathering additional information and its cooperating with law enforcement throughout this ongoing incident.

PTI | Santaclara | Updated: 02-06-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 00:58 IST
Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

Authorities say there's been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station. Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 11 am at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Neither Lua nor Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader had information about injuries or arrests.

A home about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station is on fire, and there's a heavy police presence, but it's unclear if it's connected to the shooting and authorities didn't immediately have more information.

Police tape is surrounding the fire station in the Agua Dulce area near Santa Clarita, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside. Agua Dulce is a remote community of about 3,000 people in the desert of northern Los Angeles County known for its rock formations and panoramic views.

The Fire Department described it as a “tragic shooting'' on Twitter, saying the agency is “still in the process of gathering additional information'' and it's cooperating with law enforcement “throughout this ongoing incident.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021