Outlets: LA County fire station shooting kills 1 firefighter

Authorities didnt have more details.A home about 10 miles 16 kilometers east of the station is engulfed in flames, and there is a heavy police presence, but authorities didnt immediately have more information.Media outlets reported that a body is visible outside the burning home and may be the shooter.

PTI | Santaclarita | Updated: 02-06-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 02:01 IST
A shooting at a small Los Angeles County Fire Department station Tuesday killed one firefighter and wounded another, multiple media outlets reported.

Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims shortly before 11 am at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the county sheriff. Authorities didn't have more details.

A home about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station is engulfed in flames, and there is a heavy police presence, but authorities didn't immediately have more information.

Media outlets reported that a body is visible outside the burning home and may be the shooter. Helicopters have been dropping water to control the fire.

The Fire Department described it as a “tragic shooting” on Twitter, saying the agency is “still in the process of gathering additional information” and it's cooperating with law enforcement “throughout this ongoing incident.” Police tape is surrounding the fire station in the Agua Dulce area near Santa Clarita, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.

Agua Dulce is a rural community of about 3,000 people in the desert of northern Los Angeles County known for its rock formations and panoramic views.

