Blinken flags concerns over democracy, rights on Central America trip
Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 02-06-2021 03:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 03:57 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the outset of a visit to Central America on Tuesday that democracy and human rights are being undermined in many parts of the region.
Blinken is in San Jose, Costa Rica, this week for talks with leaders from Central America and Mexico.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- Costa Rica
- State
- Antony Blinken
- San Jose
- U.S.
- Central America
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more
Soccer-'Devastated' McBurnie out of Scotland's Euro campaign
Many of you worked despite being COVID positive; you gave duty foremost priority:PM Modi at meeting with state, district officials.
PM Modi holds meeting with field officials from states, districts on COVID-19 management
India's COVID tally passes 25 mln; cyclone complicates efforts in Modi's state