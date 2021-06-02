Japan says TPP members agree to start process for Britain to join -Bloomberg
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 08:45 IST
Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that member nations of a Pacific regional trade deal, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), agreed on Wednesday to allow Britain to begin the process to join, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2RUtZi5.
Britain made its formal application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in February, according to the report.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bloomberg
- Britain
- Trans-Pacific Partnership
- Japan
- Yasutoshi Nishimura
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MEDIA-WeWork chairman says demand exceeds pre-pandemic levels - Bloomberg News
Indian variant may be spreading in Britain less quickly than first feared- epidemiologist
Biden administration to delay revamp of Trump-era China investment ban -Bloomberg
MEDIA-Robinhood plans to reveal its IPO filings as soon as next week - Bloomberg News
Britain, France, Germany see progress in nuclear Iran talks