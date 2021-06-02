Left Menu

2 held for killing man following quarrel in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 11:05 IST
Two persons have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man to death following a quarrel in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The exact cause of the quarrel on Tuesday night is not yet known but personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind it, they said.

The incident took place at Bhumiya Chowk in south Delhi's Madangir area where a quarrel broke out between the victim Kunal and Gaurav. Following this, Kunal was stabbed allegedly by Gaurav and his associates, police said.

The victim was taken to Max hospital by his brother but was declared brought dead by the doctor there, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, ''We have registered a case of murder at Ambedkar Nagar police station and have apprehended two accused.'' However, Gaurav is absconding and efforts are being made to the nab him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

