Drugs case accused tries to end life in Mumbai

A drugs case accused allegedly tried to commit suicide in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Ejaz Psycho, went to a washroom and allegedly consumed a toilet cleaner, the NCB official said.

He was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be out of danger, the official said.

The NCB had arrested the accused in a drugs case, he added.

