UP: 2 held for sharing edited video of BJP MLA with vulgar song

Two people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly editing and sharing a video of BJP MLA Surendra Singh with a vulgar song in it, police said.

Nikhil Dubey and Bittu Singh edited the video and shared it on social media which went viral, they said.

Surendra Singh is MLA from Bairia constituency of Ballia district.

On the basis of a complaint by one Bihari Singh of Chandpur village, an FIR was registered against the duo under IT Act at Bairia police station on May 21.

The complainant alleged that through the video the accused tried to malign the image of the MLA, police said.

A probe is underway in the matter, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.

