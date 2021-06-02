Man kills son & wife, drags her body for several metres on street

A man hacked his wife to death and dragged her body for several metres on the street here, police said on Wednesday, adding that he later surrendered himself. The couple's nine-month-old son Avinash was injured during the incident in Rampura and died during treatment in hospital on Wednesday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Ram Kalyan said.

After a brawl on Tuesday night, Pintu alias Sunil Valmiki (40), a resident of Bhatapada area, attacked his wife Seema (35) with an axe which led to her on-the-spot death, he said. He then dragged her body for 70-80 metres in the street which created panic and terror in the area, Kalyan said.

Advertisement

Leaving the body in the street, Valmiki surrendered himself at Rampura police station and confessed to the crime. Police has sent the bodies of the woman and the child for post-mortem, the DSP said. A probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder, he said. PTI Corr MA MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)