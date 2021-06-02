Western Sahara independence leader lands in Algiers amid diplomatic row

The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement, Brahim Ghali, landed in Algiers early on Wednesday after his hospitalization in Spain for more than a month triggered a diplomatic row between Spain and Morocco. "He arrived safe and sound," said Jalil Mohamed, the Polisario Front's spokesman in Spain.

Ghali left Spain a few hours after appearing remotely in a hearing with the Spanish high court on a war crimes case. Following the hearing, Spanish judges did not impose any restrictions on the Polisario leader and allowed him to leave the country.

