Western Sahara independence leader lands in Algiers amid diplomatic row

"He arrived safe and sound," said Jalil Mohamed, the Polisario Front's spokesman in Spain. Ghali left Spain a few hours after appearing remotely in a hearing with the Spanish high court on a war crimes case. Following the hearing, Spanish judges did not impose any restrictions on the Polisario leader and allowed him to leave the country.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-06-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 13:14 IST
The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement, Brahim Ghali, landed in Algiers early on Wednesday after his hospitalization in Spain for more than a month triggered a diplomatic row between Spain and Morocco. "He arrived safe and sound," said Jalil Mohamed, the Polisario Front's spokesman in Spain.

Ghali left Spain a few hours after appearing remotely in a hearing with the Spanish high court on a war crimes case. Following the hearing, Spanish judges did not impose any restrictions on the Polisario leader and allowed him to leave the country.

