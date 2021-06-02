Left Menu

Man kills son & wife, drags her body for several metres on street

PTI | Kota | Updated: 02-06-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 13:35 IST
A man hacked his wife to death and dragged her body for several metres on the street here, police said on Wednesday, adding that their nine-month-old son who was injured in the attack died in hospital later. After the incident which took place in Rampura on Tuesday night, the man surrendered to the police. Following a brawl, Pintu alias Sunil Valmiki (40), a resident of Bhatapada area, attacked his wife Seema (35) with an axe which led to her on-the-spot death, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Ram Kalyan said.

He then dragged her body for 70-80 metres on the street which created panic and terror in the area, the DSP said.

Leaving the body on the street, Valmiki surrendered at Rampura police station and confessed to the crime. The couple's son Avinash was injured during the incident and died during treatment in hospital on Wednesday morning, police said.

However, it is not clear how the child suffered injuries. Police has sent the bodies of the woman and the child for post-mortem, the DSP said. A probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder, he said. PTI Corr MA MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

